32 ISIS suspects arrested in Tal Hamis and al-Hol areas: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday announced in a statement that they arrested 32 Islamic State (ISIS) suspects in Tal Hamis and al-Hol areas in northeast Syria.

This campaign was carried out within the framework of Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt to track down ISIS sleeper cells in northeast Syria.

“The operation expanded to the town of Tal Brak after receiving information about suspicious movements by the terrorist cells who tried to flee the area,” the statement said.

Three ISIS suspects tried to take shelter in civilian homes but the inhabitants of the town refused to take them in and were later arrested by SDF, according to the statement.

“During the security inspection, the joint forces confiscated unauthorized military and semi-military uniforms used for camouflage. Six of the arrested terrorists were involved in harboring ISIS cells and supplying them logistically,” the statement added.

On Friday, SDF announced that their forces so far have arrested 55 suspected ISIS militants in the Hasakah province, who were sheltering in residential areas and farms.

Read More: 52 ISIS suspects arrested in new SDF campaign