SDF arrests 40 ISIS suspects during ongoing operation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement that 40 ISIS suspects were arrested during its ongoing Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt on the third and fourth day.

This included the “facilitators of terrorist acts, recruiters of potential terrorists, and logistical suppliers.”

The SDF resumed Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt on Dec. 29 in the Hasakah province, including al-Hol, Tal Hamis, and Tal Brak to prevent an ISIS resurgence.

“Today during the early morning hours of the fourth day (on Sunday) in Tal Brak, the forces managed to spot the movements of a terrorist cell trying to flee the area, to hide in remote areas.”

“However, joint forces successfully raided the hideout, immobilized them, and arrested six wanted terrorists involved in acts of terror in the al-Hasakah area,” the SDF said.

The SDF said the operation prevented “ISIS operative cells from carrying out terrorist acts during the New Year’s celebrations which passed off peacefully thanks to the security measures and pre-emptive strikes.”

Although the SDF and the coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cells continue to carry out attacks in northeastern Syria.

On Dec. 26, six SDF-linked security forces were killed in an attack on the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces in Raqqa, near a security prison. Also on Dec. 29, another Asayish member was killed in the countryside of Raqqa.

Moreover, on Dec. 30, 10 oil workers were killed and 2 others injured in a suspected ISIS attack in a Syrian government-held area in Deir ez-Zor.