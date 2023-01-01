Politics

The mayor of Paris visited Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center

“Paris will always stand by the Kurds who fought so bravely for our freedom. Let's not forget that. They are at home here,” the mayor later tweeted.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, at Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center, Dec. 31, 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Anne Hidalgo)
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, at Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center, Dec. 31, 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Anne Hidalgo)
Europe Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center Paris Anne Hidalgo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, on Saturday visited the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center, where three people were killed by a French gunman.

The mayor met with Agit Polat, the spokesperson for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France and officials from the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center.

“Paris will always stand by the Kurds who fought so bravely for our freedom. Let's not forget that. They are at home here,” the mayor later tweeted.

On December 23, a gunman killed three people and injured several others at a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital. 

Read More: Three killed in attack on Kurdish center in Paris

The French gunman later confessed to his "pathological" hatred for foreigners.

Last year, he was charged with racial violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.

Read More: Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive