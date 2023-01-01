The mayor of Paris visited Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, on Saturday visited the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center, where three people were killed by a French gunman.

The mayor met with Agit Polat, the spokesperson for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France and officials from the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center.

The mayor of Paris, @Anne_Hidalgo, and the delegation of the city of Paris visited the Kurdish Cultural Centre in Paris and held a meeting with Kurdish diplomat @Ag_plt1 and officials of the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish Cultural Centre. pic.twitter.com/tF9a75rR3n — Ronî-Riha (@RihaRoni) December 31, 2022

“Paris will always stand by the Kurds who fought so bravely for our freedom. Let's not forget that. They are at home here,” the mayor later tweeted.

Moment de recueillement et de grande émotion aux côtés de nos amis Kurdes si éprouvés. Paris sera toujours aux côtés des Kurdes qui se sont battus avec tant de courage pour notre liberté. Ne l'oublions pas. Ils sont ici chez eux. pic.twitter.com/5JJfyuHqJn — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) December 31, 2022

On December 23, a gunman killed three people and injured several others at a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital.

The French gunman later confessed to his "pathological" hatred for foreigners.

Last year, he was charged with racial violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.

