KRG’s Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism increased its revenues by 55 percent

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Auni announced on Sunday that the ministry has increased its revenues by 55% compared to last year.

Under the leadership and guidance of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for all ministries to increase its domestic revenues, Minister Auni noted “as of December 22, 2022, total revenues of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism was 306 billion and 250 million dinars (approximately $420 million)–an increase of 55% compared to 2021.”

“Fifteen percent of the increased revenues will be distributed to each municipality in the general directorate budget to provide services in the respective cities and towns, while 17% will be used for water and sewerage service projects across all Kurdistan,” he added.

In June 2022, Amal Jalal, the Head of the Kurdistan Region’s Tourism Body, announced a long-term plan to develop the tourism sector in Kurdistan, which attracts nearly 20 million tourists a year.

