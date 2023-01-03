We remain fully committed to the global coalition against Daesh: EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy of the European Union, on Tuesday reiterated the EU’s support to fight Islamic State (ISIS) in the region.

“We remain fully committed to the global coalition against Daesh,” Massrali responds to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Barzan Hassan in a Zoom meeting held at the European Commission in Brussels.

“As a non-military coalition partner, we continue to support the civilian sector security reform through our EU advisory mission in Iraq, and recovery efforts. These remain key parts of the EU’s engagement,” she added.

She also confirmed that the EU has dedicated over a hundred million euros to areas liberated from Daesh.

Since 2014, the EU provided more than one billion euros to Iraq for reconstruction, refugees, education, and combating ISIS.

EU previously announced that it will provide four million euros to Iraq for the year 2023. The funding will be used to provide basic needs for refugees and vulnerable communities.