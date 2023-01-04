Two rockets targeted coalition forces in Deir ez-Zor: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two rockets targeted coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco, northeast Syria, today at approximately 9am local time in Syria, the US CENTCOM said in a press statement.

Two rockets targeted #Coalition Forces in NE #Syria. #SDF found a 3rd unfired rocket at the origin site. @CENTCOM spokesman, Col. Joe Buccino said such attacks place the Coalition and civilians at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region. https://t.co/lhufZVmkw8 — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) January 4, 2023

The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property. Syrian Democratic Forces visited the rocket origin site and found a third unfired rocket.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman, in the statement.

On a regular basis, rockets have hit bases housing coalition troops in Syria.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Iranian-backed cells were to blame for the rocket attack that targeted Koniko gas field base in Deir ez-Zor this morning.

Also on Dec. 25, Iranian-backed armed groups targeted the International Coalition’s base in Al-Shaddadi area in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah, the SOHR report said.