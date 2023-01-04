Politics

Two rockets targeted coalition forces in Deir ez-Zor: CENTCOM

The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Syria SDF CENTCOM Coalition northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two rockets targeted coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco, northeast Syria, today at approximately 9am local time in Syria, the US CENTCOM said in a press statement

The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property. Syrian Democratic Forces visited the rocket origin site and found a third unfired rocket. 

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman, in the statement.

Read More: Rockets hit Syria’s Green Village base housing Coalition troops

On a regular basis, rockets have hit bases housing coalition troops in Syria.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Iranian-backed cells were to blame for the rocket attack that targeted Koniko gas field base in Deir ez-Zor this morning.

Also on Dec. 25, Iranian-backed armed groups targeted the International Coalition’s base in Al-Shaddadi area in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah, the SOHR report said.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive