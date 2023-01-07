Two-megawatt solar farm opens at Duhok University

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A two-megawatt (MW) solar farm has opened at the University of Duhok, tweeted the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowsk.

“Renewable energy is expanding with the opening of a 2 MWsolar farm at the University of Duhok,” Romanowski wrote in the tweet.

“The plant will bring clean power to more than 300,000 people and aims to cut 1,800 tons of carbon emissions per year,” she added.

She also thanked the United States Agency for International Development for providing $2 million to fund the project in the Kurdistan Region.

In November, the completion of the new power system in Erbil was announced in a ceremony, attended by the Erbil governor, local officials, and other officials from the international development agency.

