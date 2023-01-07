Crime rates in 2022 declined in Erbil compared to 2021: Erbil police

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Police Directorate of Erbil Governorate on Saturday in a press conference released figures and data on crimes and suicides for the year 2022.

Hogir Aziz, the spokesperson for the Erbil police department, announced that in 2021, 12,645 crimes had been recorded while in 2022, 7,678 crimes had been recorded, nearly a 40% decrease.

Aziz confirmed that 9,446 people accused of various crimes were arrested, and arrest warrants for 333 suspects had been issued in the Kurdish and Iraqi governorates.

He also announced the arrest of 697 people accused of theft crimes, 226 accused of forgery, and 88 accused of drug abuse. Furthermore, 976 beggars were arrested.

Regarding suicides, the data showed that 77 cases were recorded throughout the Erbil governorate.

Finally, “1,392 unlicensed weapons were confiscated in the past year,” the spokesperson added.