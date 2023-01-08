Politics

Iraqi premier to visit France

Sudani is set to visit France at the end of January, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron and senior French officials.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani during a cabinet meeting. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, on Sunday received French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Preparations for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani visit to France were discussed at the meeting. 

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein during his meeting with French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, Jan. 8, 2023 (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein (right) during his meeting with French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, Jan. 8, 2023 (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Sudani is set to visit France at the end of January, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron and senior French officials, the statement added.

Regional and international issues, common interests between Paris and Baghdad, stability and security in Iraq, and their impact on the region will be addressed in the meeting, according to the readout.

France deployed nearly 800 soldiers to Iraq as part of the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS).

During his visits to Iraq on September 3, 2020, and on August 27, 2021, French President Macron reiterated France’s support for the Republic of Iraq.

