Iraqi premier fires Al Diwaniyah governor on ‘suspicions of corruption'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Tuesday expelled the governor of the southern Iraqi province of Al Diwaniyah on “suspicions of administrative and financial corruption,” according to a statement from the premier’s media office.

After an “investigation” revealed that Governor Zuhair Ali Al-Shaalan was suspected of corruption, the premier discharged the Governor from his post, the statement read.

The charges are being “considered by a competent court,” the statement added.

Al-Shaalan has not commented on the decision as of Tuesday afternoon.

Since assuming premiership, Al-Sudani has pledged to combat corruption, which has cost the country billions of dollars and prevented the provision of public services for its citizens.

At least $2.5 billion was stolen from the federal tax authority last year, marking “the heist of the century,” according to the government.

One of the suspects was arrested while trying to flee the country but later freed on the condition he returns the stolen funds.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani confirmed that some of the embezzled funds had been used to purchase high-end real estate in Baghdad.