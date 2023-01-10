Senior Peshmerga officials meet with top delegation of the Global Coalition against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga on Tuesday meet with a top delegation of the US-led Global Coalition against ISIS.

Colonel Falkover, deputy head of the advisory team for the coalition forces in the Kurdistan Region, a number of training officers of the global coalition, and representatives of Peshmerga units 70 and 80 attended the meeting.

The affairs of the Ministry of Peshmerga and ways to conduct training operations for Peshmerga officers were discussed in the meeting.

Both sides highlighted the coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the coalition forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

While addressing the steps taken toward reform among Peshmerga forces, the global Coalition delegation reiterated their continued support for the Peshmerga.