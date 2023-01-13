Security

SDF kill two ISIS suspects in clash in Deir ez-Zour

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF killed two ISIS suspects in a clash in Deir ez-Zor on Dec. 10 (Photo: SDF Media Centre)
Syria SDF Deir ez-Zor ISIS cells northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Friday announced they have killed two ISIS suspects in a clash in Deir ez-Zor.

“On December 10, 2022, our Counter-terrorism Units (YAT) spotted an ISIS cell involved in terrorist acts in Deir Ezzor,” the SDF said.

“Enabled by the international coalition, our forces raided the house where the two-terrorist cell was hiding in the al-Sabkha town and called them for safe surrender.”

However, the SDF said the suspected ISIS fighters refused to answer the safe surrender call resulting in clashes and the death of the two ISIS suspects, who detonated one explosive belt. 

Moreover, the SDF confiscated two glock pistols with ammunition.

The SDF said that no SDF forces were injured in the operation.

“Our anti-terrorism operations will continue against ISIS terrorist cells in the region to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS and maintain safety and security,” the SDF statement concluded.

Although the SDF and coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS has continued to pose a threat, especially in the Deir ez-Zor province.

