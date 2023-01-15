KRG to discuss recent PM visit to Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is holding a meeting on Sunday to discuss Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s visit to Baghdad last week, according to a statement.

Leading a senior delegation, Barzani visited the Iraqi capital on Wednesday to discuss the outstanding issues between the KRG and its federal counterpart, including oil and gas law, the Kurdish share in the budget as well as the disputed territories.

The ministers will be briefed on the “results” of the meetings the delegation held with the Iraqi officials, a statement from the KRG media office, Department of Media and Information, read.

“We’re aligned in our efforts to address Erbil-Baghdad differences and safeguard our constitutional rights,” Barzani said following his meeting with Iraqi President Latif Rasheed.

Energy issues remain one of the leading points of contention between the two governments, which led to a legal battle over the right to produce and export hydrocarbons.

Iraq’s top court, Federal Supreme Court, last year ruled against the Kurdish hydrocarbon law, saying the legislation is against the Iraqi constitution, a charge the Kurdish leadership has vehemently refuted.

The Kurdish delegation also discussed the Region’s share in the federal budget, planned to be submitted to the parliament this year. Mired in political disputes, Iraqi lawmakers did not pass a 2022 budget, forcing the government to rely on a temporary alternative – Emergency Law for Security and Development – to cover some of the most-needed expenses.