All participating parties in the government should support the KRG: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (PM) Masrour Barzani on Sunday issued a statement where he addressed several outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region.

PM Barzani calls on all “participating political parties in the government to support the KRG and not act as an opposition party while being part of the government.”

“Partisan political issues should be resolved outside the government and not interfere with the government's work,” Barzani said.

Regarding the efforts of the KRG’s ninth cabinet to unify Peshmerga forces, Barzani confirmed that “practical steps have been taken.”

Concerning the Kurdistan Parliament, PM Barzani reiterated his call to “reconvene as soon as possible to reactivate the High Electoral Commission and begin the process of holding elections this year.”

The assassination of Hawkar Jaff, a colonel in the PUK-affiliated Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG), who was sacked from his job in 2021, created tensions between the two ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). He was killed on October 7, in Erbil, by a bomb detonation of his vehicle, with his wife and children in the car.

In this case, PM Barzani said that they, “didn’t accuse any political parties, but certain suspects have been identified and must be brought to justice. In this regard, we have directed official letters to the authorities of Sulaimani,” where the accused individuals are residing.

“We said from the beginning that we should have a joint committee, including the participation of third parties, to conduct a thorough investigation, but unfortunately, these demands have not been answered yet,” Barzani added.

"The recent tensions are not about revenue issues of Sulaimani,” PM Barzani highlighted. “They want us to remain silent about the Hawkar assassination. These demands are unacceptable, and do not serve our citizens."