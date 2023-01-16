PM Barzani says ‘good opportunity’ exists in Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues with federal government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday noted a “good opportunity” and “positive atmosphere” in Baghdad to resolve the outstanding issues with the federal government, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani’s remarks came during a weekly ministerial meeting in Erbil, where he briefed the ministers on his latest visit to Baghdad last Wednesday.

“In our meetings with [Iraqi officials], we sensed a positive atmosphere and good opportunity to resolve the outstanding issues with the federal government on the basis of the 2005 Constitution and within the framework of the agreement of the political parties to form the new government and its agenda,” Barzani said in the statement.

Barzani held several meetings with top Iraqi officials in his third visit to the Iraqi capital, where he discussed the lingering issues, including oil and gas law, Kurdish share in the federal budget, and the disputed territories.

“We have reached a number of initial understandings to resolve the outstanding issues,” the premier told his ministers.

The security cooperation between Kurdish and Iraqi forces in the fight against terrorism, particularly in the disputed territories, was also discussed.

Among other issues, the management of oil and gas has been at centerstage of the differences between the two governments.

Responding to the legal challenges presented against Kurdistan’s oil and gas law by Baghdad, Barzani has said on numerous occasions that his government would continue defending the constitutional rights of Iraq’s semi-autonomous region.