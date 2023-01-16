Culture

Kurdistan 24 launches a documentary channel

the Kurdistan 24 Documentary Channel will be a platform for all documentarians who want to display their work.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of Kurdistan 24 documentary channel. (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Sarwar Mohieddin, Director of the Documentary Films Department of Kurdistan 24, on Monday announced the launch of a documentary channel. 

“The new local Kurdistan 24 documentary channel will start broadcasting 24 hours a day with the start of the new season of Kurdistan 24, and a large number of documentaries about the Kurdish people and the history of the Kurds have been collected,” Sarwar said.

Sarwar also indicated that the Kurdistan 24 Documentary Channel will be a platform for all documentarians who want to display their work. They can contact the channel for more information. 

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering major Kurdish and Iraqi events impartially in five languages (Kurdish—Kurmanji and Sorani—Arabic, English, Persian, and Turkish) through all its platforms: TV, website, and social media. 

Through its radio broadcasts, the media organization covers local and international developments to a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan 24’s accurate and professional reporting.

