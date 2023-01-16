Politics

Iraqi premier receives White House Coordinator for MENA, Brett McGurk

The U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, and U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina L. Romanowski also attended the meeting.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani (right) during his meeting with the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo: the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, on Monday, received the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, according to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States and ways to strengthen and develop them at various levels in the interests of both the Iraqi and American people were discussed, per the statement.

Addressing the Iraqi government’s willingness to enhance cooperation with “friendly” countries in the best interest of the Iraqi people, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the ability of Iraqi security forces to “encounter terrorism,” the statement added.

Also, the US envoy confirmed his country’s continuous support in providing “advisory assistance to Iraqi forces in their fight against ISIS,” as well as “reforms in the energy sector, infrastructure development, and combating climate change,” the statement reads.

