It’s true that Kurdistan Region is part of Iraq, but the international community treats it differently: KRG head of Foreign Relations

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Department of Foreign Relations, on Tuesday speaks to Kurdistan 24 about the importance of the Davos Forum for the Kurdistan Region.

“Kurdistan Region’s participation at the level of Prime Minister shows the importance of the Kurdistan Region in the international community,” Dizayee told Kurdistan 24

Dizayee said that this participation is a great opportunity for the Kurdistan Region to hold meetings with high-level delegations from different countries of the world, and build new relations with them.

“It’s true that Kurdistan Region is part of Iraq, but the international community treats it differently, especially in terms of political, economic, energy, and even social aspects,” Dizayee added.

Regarding the exportation of Kurdistan Region products abroad, Dizayee stated, “The Davos Forum provides an opportunity for Kurdistan farmers to export their products.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to participate in the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland's Davos.

