PM Barzani discusses revenue diversification with former UK Prime Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair in Davos.

Recent developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the region were addressed in the meeting.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed Blair on the reforms of the ninth cabinet, regarding economic diversification, digitalization of public services, and improving the health sector.

Furthermore, the exportation of Kurdish agricultural products to European markets was also highlighted in the meeting.