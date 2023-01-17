Politics

PM Barzani discusses revenue diversification with former UK Prime Minister

Prime Minister Barzani briefed Blair on the reforms of the ninth cabinet.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Tony Blair KRG United Kingdom

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair in Davos.

Recent developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the region were addressed in the meeting.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed Blair on the reforms of the ninth cabinet, regarding economic diversification, digitalization of public services, and improving the health sector.

Furthermore, the exportation of Kurdish agricultural products to European markets was also highlighted in the meeting.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive