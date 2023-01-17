Politics

PM Barzani and US Congressman discuss strengthening bilateral ties

PM Barzani briefed the US official about recent developments in Iraq and the region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with United States Congressman Darrell Issa (California) in Davos, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with United States Congressman Darrell Issa (California) in Davos, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Darrell Issa US KRG Davos 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with United States Congressman Darrell Issa (California) in Davos.

Both sides discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

PM Barzani briefed the US official about recent developments in Iraq and the region, including an update on outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad. He also stressed the importance of resolving issues within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

"There are so many sides to our relationship with the US: historic, common values, trade, security, war on terror. Congress can help us do far more together," Barzani later wrote in a tweet.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive