PM Barzani and US Congressman discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with United States Congressman Darrell Issa (California) in Davos.

Both sides discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

PM Barzani briefed the US official about recent developments in Iraq and the region, including an update on outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad. He also stressed the importance of resolving issues within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

"There are so many sides to our relationship with the US: historic, common values, trade, security, war on terror. Congress can help us do far more together," Barzani later wrote in a tweet.