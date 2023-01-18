Economy

Bahraini trade delegation to visit Kurdistan Region

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro in Davos, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A trade delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain is set to visit the Kurdistan Region. 

Barzani met with Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s resort town, Davos, on Wednesday. They discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and Manama, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The officials spoke about developing relations in numerous sectors, including investment, industry, agriculture, and trade. 

The minister conveyed the Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s greetings to Barzani, the statement added.

The Gulf official said that he will visit Kurdistan Region with a “big trade delegation”, without elaborating on the date.

Barzani expressed the Region’s readiness to develop relations in all sectors with the monarchy.

Arriving in the European town on Monday, Barzani held several meetings with European, US, and Arab officials from both the public and private sectors. 

Exporting local  Kurdish produce to European and Gulf markets has been one of the main topics of discussion during these meetings. 

