PM Barzani discusses strengthening bilateral ties with UAE senior officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with United Arab Emirates senior officials— Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad Al Gergawi and Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, in Davos.

Strengthening bilateral ties and greater cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in various sectors, such as the economy, trade exchange, agriculture, tourism, and electronic governance, were discussed in the meeting.

“The Kurdistan Region can benefit from the experience of the UAE, especially Dubai, in terms of economic prosperity, human development, and administration of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG),” Prime Minister Baezani wrote in a Facebook post.