PM Barzani briefed Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment on the ninth cabinet agenda for revenue diversification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih in Davos.

The leaders discussed developing bilateral relations and coordinating on matters related to the economy and investment sector.

The Saudi Investment Minister indicated that a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and entrepreneurs will soon visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to discuss investment opportunities and develop trade relations.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed the Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment on his cabinet’s agenda on revenue diversification, agricultural development, and industrial sectors, as well as providing facilities for domestic and foreign investors.