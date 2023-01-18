Politics

PM Barzani briefed Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment on the ninth cabinet agenda for revenue diversification

The leaders discussed developing bilateral relations and coordinating on matters related to the economy and investment sector.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih in Davos.

 The Saudi Investment Minister indicated that a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and entrepreneurs will soon visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to discuss investment opportunities and develop trade relations.

Prime Minister Barzani briefed the Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment on his cabinet’s agenda on revenue diversification, agricultural development, and industrial sectors, as well as providing facilities for domestic and foreign investors.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) walks with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with with Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
