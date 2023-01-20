Security

Drone targets US outpost in Syria

Two fighters of the Syrian Free Army were injured in the attack, the statement added, but no US forces were injured in the attack.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Members of the Maghawir al-Thawra Syrian opposition group receive firearms training from U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers at the al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Photo: Lolita Baldor/ AP)
Syria CENTCOM US Syrian Free Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday announced that three drones attacked the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria.

Coalition Forces shot down two drones, but one struck the compound, according to the statement.

CENTCOM spokesperson Joe Buccino stated that ““attacks of this kind are unacceptable – they place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS.”

Established in March 2016, the Al-Tanf is a US military base in the Homs Governorate, in central Syria.

