Civilian dies from wounds sustained in Turkish drone attack in Syria

“It is worth noting that the victim was the only son in his family and he was preparing for his wedding.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An archive picture of an armed Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone (Photo: AA)
Syria Turkish drones Syria northeast Syria Turkey Rumaylan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian died of his wounds sustained in yesterday’s attack by a Turkish drone in Rumaylan city in the Al-Qamishlo countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

“It is worth noting that the victim was the only son in his family and he was preparing for his wedding,” SOHR said.

Turkey has already carried out eight drone attacks this year, killing a total of six people, including two civilians, three fighters, and a driver, the SOHR report added.

Also on Wednesday, a Turkish drone strike targeted a car on Al-Qahtaniyah (Tirbespi) road in the countryside of Al-Hasakah province.

Moreover, Turkey has continued to threaten to launch a new ground offensive in Syria.

