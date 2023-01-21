PM Masrour Barzani wraps up his visit in Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday concluded his trip to the 53rd World Economic Forum. The international forum, themed “Cooperation in a fragmented world,” took place from January 16 to 20 in Davos, Switzerland.

Thank you for another productive forum #wef23. We'll report our progress next year. #KurdistanInDavos pic.twitter.com/5tfI2LxEM9 — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 20, 2023

“We participated in this year’s forum,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a video message on Twitter. “There were many topics we discussed that are important for Kurdistan as well as how Kurdistan can play a positive role in this.”

“We have a range of reforms—from exporting agriculture produce to banking. So I'm hoping that in the very near future, we will have some good results,” he added.

The main focus of the PM’s visit was to boost exports, expand trade relations and diversify Kurdistan Region’s oil-dependent economy.

On Thursday, in response to a question by a Kurdistan 24 correspondent, Barzani said issues of climate change, food security, renewable energy, and security were discussed during his meetings with foreign diplomats in Davos.

PM Barzani held several meetings with European, US, and Arab officials from both the public and private sector.

Exporting local Kurdish produce to European and Gulf markets has been one of the main topics of discussion during the premier’ meetings.

“Kurdistan Region has an important role in providing food security and energy and “we expect to continue to expand our efforts,” Barzani told Kurdistan 24.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has demonstrated its “effective role” in combating terrorism and bringing stability to the region, he added.

Barzani said he asked partners to invest in the Kurdistan Region, as the government is undertaking banking reforms.