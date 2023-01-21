President Nechirvan Barzani calls for Iraq’s full implementation of constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday called for the full implementation of the Iraqi constitution in a “practical federal system”.

Barzani’s remarks came during his participation in the 20th memorial ceremony of the Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, who was killed in a car bomb in 2003 in Najaf.

“This constitution is a social and political contract among all the Iraqi communities, so it should not be neglected as such. Rather, it has to be fully implemented,” Barzani said.

The political system in Iraq should be ”practically federal,” the Kurdish president added.

He also reiterated the Region’s support for Prime Minister Al-Sudani within the framework of the constitution and the agreement struck between the political parties to form a new government.

Numerous senior Iraqi officials took part in the event, including Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, and Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid.

Barzani recalled the Kurdish region’s support for the over two million displaced people during the fight against ISIS, saying the Region has been “a hope for security and stability” for Iraq.

Baqir al-Hakim was the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, one of the leading opposition groups that fought the former Iraqi regime. He spent more than 20 years in exile.