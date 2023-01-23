KDP has no objection to amending election law 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) does not have any issue with amending the Kurdistan Region’s election law, the party’s leader announced on Monday in a presser.

Zana Mala Khalid, the head of the KDP in Kurdistan’s Parliament, presented his party’s “initiative” during a meeting with the leadership of the legislative house as well as other heads of parliamentary blocs, he said in a press conference.

“The KDP does not have an objection to amending the election law,” Mala Khalid said, adding the “legal obstacles” have to be removed “as soon as possible”.

The leading party has called for holding parliamentary elections no later than 2023, the official said.

KDP President Masoud Barzani has recently said that “no excuses” are acceptable for delaying the election.

The political disagreements over the election law and other technicalities have delayed the election, causing the extension of the parliament by a year.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has recently said that his government is ready to help the electoral process.