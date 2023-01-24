Senior UN peacebuilding official arrives in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations’ top peacebuilding official arrived in the Kurdistan Region on an official visit on Tuesday and was received by the chief diplomat of Iraq’s Kurdish region.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo was received by Safeen Dizayee, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) at Erbil International Airport (EIA).

The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert also accompanied the senior official, who had recently held numerous meetings in Baghdad.

DiCarlo is expected to meet with the Region’s top officials during her stay.