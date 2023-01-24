Politics

Senior UN peacebuilding official arrives in Kurdistan Region

The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert also accompanied the senior official, who had recently held numerous meetings in Baghdad.
author_image Kurdistan 24
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (center) is shaking hands with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (center) is shaking hands with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan UN Krg Rosemary A DiCarlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations’ top peacebuilding official arrived in the Kurdistan Region on an official visit on Tuesday and was received by the chief diplomat of Iraq’s Kurdish region. 

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo was received by Safeen Dizayee, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) at Erbil International Airport (EIA).

The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert also accompanied the senior official, who had recently held numerous meetings in Baghdad.

DiCarlo is expected to meet with the Region’s top officials during her stay. 

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (top left) during meeting with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (top left) during meeting with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (right) is shaking hands with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo (right) is shaking hands with head of KRG DFR in Erbil, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive