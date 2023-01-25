Religion

Evangelical Christian Union Church will open in Erbil

author_image Kurdistan 24
A highway sign in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil shows directions to the Christian suburb of Ankawa. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Christian Religion Ankawa Church

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - The Evangelical Christian Union Church will hold an opening ceremony in Erbil on Thursday, with the participation of a number of government officials.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10:00 am in the Ankawa district and will be inaugurated by the Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq.

The Church extended an invitation to the ceremony “in light of the wise political leadership, brotherhood, religious and social diversity, love, and peaceful coexistence.”

Last year, the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) inaugurated a new church for the Christian community in Erbil's Ankawa district

