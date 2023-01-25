Foundation stone of an Evangelical Christian Union Church to be laid in Erbil

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - The foundation stone for an Evangelical Christian Union Church will be laid in Erbil on Thursday, with the participation of a number of government officials.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10:00 am in the Ankawa district.

The Church extended an invitation to the ceremony “in light of the wise political leadership, brotherhood, religious and social diversity, love, and peaceful coexistence.”

Last year, the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) inaugurated a new church for the Christian community in Erbil's Ankawa district

