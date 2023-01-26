President Nechirvan Barzani meets new UK Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday welcomed the new UK Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Rosy Cave, one of the few female consuls in the Kurdistan Region.

“At the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the new Consul General to Kurdistan and congratulated her on assuming the office. The President wished Ms. Cave success and voiced full support for her mission in the country. The President also thanked the UK for their support to the Kurdistan Region in all fields,” the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency office said in a statement.

Moreover, the UK Consul General Cave expressed her full support for further expanding the bilateral relations “between the UK and the Kurdistan Region in all areas, and showed readiness to develop cooperation and coordination with all relevant parties of the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdistan Region President added that both sides emphasized their mutual willingness to expand the continued cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.

“I was delighted to have my introductory call with President Nechirvan Barzani this afternoon,” UK Consul General Rosy Cave said in a tweet. “I’m looking forward to working on our shared priorities during my time as the British Consul General.”

The UK has a strong relationship with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and has supported Peshmerga reform, economic diversification, stability and provided humanitarian aid in the Kurdistan Region.