President Nechirvan Barzani expresses gratitude for Germany’s support

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday received Tobias Lindener, the German Minister of State, in which both sides stressed the importance of political stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency in a statement said that President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's gratitude to Germany for its assistance to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

Moreover, he expressed his appreciation for the recognition by the German parliament of the ISIS massacre against the Yezidi’s in August 2014 as a genocide.

Both sides agreed that ISIS is still a real threat and poses a serious threat to the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Therefore, there is still a need for the coalition to continue it’s mission against ISIS.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq's relations with neighboring countries and the region, and other issues of common interest.

Since 2014, Germany has invested nearly 3.4 billion euros in Iraq. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani and has supported Peshmerga reform.

During the war against ISIS, Germany supported the Peshmerga forces with weapons and training.

“During my three-day visit to Iraq, one central message is the continuation of German support for the stabilisation of the country,” the German Minister of State Tobias Lindener said in a press release.

“And my talks with the government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government in Erbil will also cover the security situation and the regional political situation.”