PM Barzani discusses ‘strong’ London-Erbil ties with new UK envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday discussed continuing the “strong ties” between Erbil and London with the newly inaugurated United Kingdom Consul General Rosy Cave, according to a government statement.

Barzani congratulated the British diplomat on her new assignment, wishing her success in her new endeavor.

The premier expressed his government’s “full support” for the new diplomat to further strengthen the “strong ties” between the United Kingdom and Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

Cave, in turn, appreciated the support the relevant Kurdish government authorities have provided to the mission. She reiterated her willingness to enhance multilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister stressed that the Kurdistan parliamentary elections should be held “at a suitable time” in 2023, the press release added.

The KRG is undertaking the preparations for the election, he added.

The UK Consulate on Sunday officially introduced Cave as the new head of the diplomatic mission, replacing her predecessor David Hunt.