Iraq suspends consular work in Ukraine due to ‘military escalation’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced it had temporarily “suspended” its consular activities in Ukraine, citing concerns for the safety of its diplomats.

The Iraqi diplomatic mission maintained its work in the country before Russia’s military offensive on Kyiv in late February, providing assistance to the citizens who were trapped in the deadly conflict.

"The consular work of the Iraqi Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily suspended due to the recent military escalation," Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the ministry’s spokesperson, told the state news agency.

The decision was made to “protect the lives of the Iraqi diaspora”, according to the decision.

He did not elaborate on when the consulate will resume its work.

In December 2021, the Ministry asked its nationals to leave the eastern European country as tensions intensified between Moscow and Kyiv.

According to official figures, more than 5,500 Iraqis were living in Ukraine, 450 of whom are students at 37 universities, the spokesperson said.

Russian armed forces on early Thursday launched a sea, land, and air assault against Ukraine from the north, south, and east.

As the war nears one year, both sides have recently been locked in a fierce fight in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Kyiv’s western backers have been providing the country with advanced military equipment to repel Russia.