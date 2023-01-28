KRG will distribute salaries to its employees next month: KRG spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jutiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, on Saturday announced in an interview with Kurdistan 24 that the salaries of government employees will be distributed next month.

“The ninth cabinet of the KRG is doing its best to resolve all the issues we’re facing,” Adel said.

In fact, the KRG’s ninth cabinet has been able to distribute salaries, restart projects and provide services without its budget share of 200 billion from the Iraqi federal government, added the spokesperson,

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC) issued a ruling against the payment of the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget for the last two months of 2022.

KRG rejected the FSC ruling against releasing payments by the federal government to the Kurdish region.

“Unfortunately, the Federal Court is attempting to destroy the positive relationship between Erbil and Baghdad,” he said.

Adel also stated that “Iraqi politicians want the Kurdistan Region to be like Basra, Samawah, and Ammar, but we will not back down from our rights.”