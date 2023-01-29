Kurds, Kuwaitis share ‘pain’ inflicted by chauvinism, KDP’s President Barzani tells envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish and Kuwaiti nations share the sorrow and pain inflicted on them as the result of chauvinist ideas, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani told the oil-rich kingdom’s envoy to the Kurdish region on Sunday.

During a meeting with the Kuwaiti Consul General to Erbil, Othman Dawoud Al-Dawoud, President Barzani described the relations between the two nations as “deep and historic”, and that their people share the “pain and hardship inflicted by chauvinist ideas,” according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

“For the sake of stability and brotherhood in the region, the ideas of chauvinism, self-imposition and occupation must end,” Barzani told the envoy.

They also discussed the region’s political developments as well as relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government.

The former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1990 launched a full-scale invasion of the Gulf monarchy, seizing the country for seven months before his forces were ousted by a US-led international coalition.

The United Nations last year announced that Iraq had fulfilled its war reparations to Kuwait, which amounted to a total of $52.4 billion.

The Kurdish people suffered systematic atrocities and genocide at the hands of the former Ba’athist regime during its 35 years of rule.