Politics

Kurds, Kuwaitis share ‘pain’ inflicted by chauvinism, KDP’s President Barzani tells envoy

“For the sake of stability and brotherhood in the region, the ideas of chauvinism, self-imposition and occupation must end,” Barzani told the envoy.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with Kuwaiti Consul General to Kurdistan Region Othman Dawoud Al-Dawoud, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with Kuwaiti Consul General to Kurdistan Region Othman Dawoud Al-Dawoud, Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Kuwait Kurdistan Region Iraq Chauvinism Baathism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish and Kuwaiti nations share the sorrow and pain inflicted on them as the result of chauvinist ideas, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani told the oil-rich kingdom’s envoy to the Kurdish region on Sunday. 

During a meeting with the Kuwaiti Consul General to Erbil, Othman Dawoud Al-Dawoud, President Barzani described the relations between the two nations as “deep and historic”, and that their people share the “pain and hardship inflicted by chauvinist ideas,” according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

“For the sake of stability and brotherhood in the region, the ideas of chauvinism, self-imposition and occupation must end,” Barzani told the envoy.

They also discussed the region’s political developments as well as relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government.

The former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1990 launched a full-scale invasion of the Gulf monarchy, seizing the country for seven months before his forces were ousted by a US-led international coalition.

The United Nations last year announced that Iraq had fulfilled its war reparations to Kuwait, which amounted to a total of $52.4 billion.

The Kurdish people suffered systematic atrocities and genocide at the hands of the former Ba’athist regime during its 35 years of rule.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive