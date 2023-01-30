Convoy carrying arms into Syria from Iraq hit by unknown airstrikes, a report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of trucks reportedly carrying weapons into Syria were hit by unknown airstrikes on Sunday night, resulting in numerous casualties, according to a war monitor report.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOMR) reported the strikes targeted six trucks in the Iraq-Syria border town Albu-Kama.

The war monitor did not report how many were killed or injured in the attack but confirmed that casualties had been reported.

"The trucks were transporting Iranian weapons," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Observatory, told AFP.

Iran has long been accused of supplying its proxies in Syria via its Iraq-based militias with weapons and other logistics.

The SOMR also reported that similar trucks had entered Syria in recent weeks, delivering weapons to the Iranian-backed militias in the war-torn country in the Al-Mayadeen area.

The US forces had previously conducted airstrikes in Albu-Kamal, targeting “facilities” belonging to the militias.

Stationed in northeast Syria, the US-led Coalition’s mission is to “assist and enable” the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against ISIS. International forces have come under regular drone strikes.