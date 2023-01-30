US funds project to create IT labs at universities in Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least nine Information Technology laboratories will be created in three major universities in the Kurdistan Region by US funding, in a bid to improve Kurdish students’ access to advanced technology, the higher education ministry announced on Monday.

The project was announced at a press conference in Erbil, attended by the KRG Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Aram Mohammad Qadir and the US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr.

The nine IT labs will be established at Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok polytechnic universities, each of which will have three laboratories, the minister announced.

It aims to provide “training opportunities in the Kurdistan Region’s universities, so they are equipped with modern technology,” Qadir said.

“This secure, cutting-edge American technology will help prepare the next generation of Kurdish IT professionals to compete in the global marketplace, and build platforms and architectural tools for other Kurds to connect with the rest of the world, both in commerce and culture,” the US diplomat said.

The $650,000 funding will be dedicated to the first phase of the project, followed by other funds in the future, the Kurdish official said.

The project is expected to be completed by July of 2023, added the American diplomat.

The minister thanked the US government and the Agency for International Development for funding this important project.