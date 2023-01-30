President Masoud Barzani expressed his gratitude to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve

Politics

President Masoud Barzani (right), the leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), during his meeting with Matthew W. McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Monday received Matthew W. McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, accompanied by a top delegation, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Addressing the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), both sides stressed that terrorism is a constant threat and the international community and regional countries should coordinate with each other to eradicate terrorism, the statement added.

The US delegation praised the role of Peshmerga forces and referred to it as a strong and courageous force, per the statement.

President Masoud Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve – for their cooperation with Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism and indicated that despite their sacrifices, they have always achieved victory in combating terrorists, according to the statement.

President Masoud Barzani (right), the leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), during his meeting with Matthew W. McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)

 

