Lightning strikes two Peshmergas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Peshmergas were injured in a lightning strike on Monday in Erbil’s Choman district, according to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Tayfur Mohammed.

The incident happened in the Mamaroot mountain of the Qasre subdistrict.

“An emergency team of doctors in two ambulances attempted to respond to the incident, but due to the heavy snow, we could not reach the two Peshmergas in time,” Choman Health Director Ahmad Hassan told Kurdistan 24.

"The two Peshmergas are in shock, but we are on our way to take them to the health center in the Qasre subdistrict for an initial treatment. They will then be immediately transported to the Ashti Hospital in Soran," he said.

Both Peshmergas serve in the 80th unit.