Security

Lightning strikes two Peshmergas

The incident happened in the Mamaroot mountain of the Qasre subdistrict.
author_image Kurdistan 24
An emergency vehicle in the Qasre subdistrict at the night of the incident, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
An emergency vehicle in the Qasre subdistrict at the night of the incident, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga choman Soran lightning

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Peshmergas were injured in a lightning strike on Monday in Erbil’s Choman district, according to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Tayfur Mohammed.

The incident happened in the Mamaroot mountain of the Qasre subdistrict.

“An emergency team of doctors in two ambulances attempted to respond to the incident, but due to the heavy snow, we could not reach the two Peshmergas in time,” Choman Health Director Ahmad Hassan told Kurdistan 24.

 "The two Peshmergas are in shock, but we are on our way to take them to the health center in the Qasre subdistrict for an initial treatment. They will then be immediately transported to the Ashti Hospital in Soran," he said.

Both Peshmergas serve in the 80th unit.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive