Full curfew in Raqqa amidst ongoing anti-ISIS campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Committee of the Al-Raqqa Civil Council announced a curfew in the city starting today until 8PM amidst the ongoing “Operation Retaliation for Raqqa Martyrs.”

The operation was launched in response to ISIS attacks, including the Dec. 26 attack that killed six SDF fighters.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that the curfew coincided with the campaign launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Asayish, supported by coalition forces.

SOHR said, on Sunday, coalition reconnaissance aircraft flew over several villages and areas in the eastern countryside of Al-Raqqah, searching for ISIS suspects and people accused of “dealing with ISIS cells.”

The SDF so far have arrested dozens of ISIS suspects, including the Wali (governor) of the so-called Wilayah (province) of Al-Raqqa, who was in charge of leading ISIS cells.”

The SDF liberated Raqqa from ISIS in Oct. 2017, with the support of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

Nevertheless, ISIS cells remain active in the region and have attacked security forces and civilian institutions.