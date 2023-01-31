Politics

Kurds have proven to be a real friend of the United States: US congressman

“The Congress longs to work with the Kurds.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Congressman Robert Aderholt speaks to Kurdistan 24, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan US Congress Kurds ISIS United States

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Congressman Robert Aderholt (Alabama) on Tuesday told Kurdistan24’s correspondent Issa Chomani that “Kurds have proven to be a real friend of the United States.”

“It’s important that religious minorities are protected and the Kurds are certainly one of those that I think must be recognized and be protected,” Aderholt said.

He also stressed that “the Congress longs to work with the Kurds.”

“ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] is something we have to defeat in this country, we can’t let it grow like cancer in that region, we need to make sure that ISIS is not continuing to grow,” the congressman confirmed.

