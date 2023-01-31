Iraq’s rehabilitation of energy supply ‘profitable’ to Kurdistan Region, says German envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The rehabilitation of the Iraqi energy supply by the giant German tech company, Siemens, is “profitable” to the Kurdistan Region as well, the European country’s envoy told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

In his recent visit to Germany, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Energy to develop the country’s dilapidated electricity sector.

“The rehabilitation of the Iraqi energy supply will not be only profitable for central Iraq, but also for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” German Consul General to Erbil Klaus Streicher told Kurdistan 24 in Duhok.

“And we are very happy about that,” Streicher said.

The restoration of Iraq’s energy supply is “an important part” of the future cooperation between Berlin and Baghdad, the envoy said.

Germany will continue its support of Iraq and the Kurdish region into the future, particularly on issues related to hosting refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kurdistan, he said.

“For the time being, there are no or very few perspectives [for the refugees] to return to their original homes or countries,” he said.

Despite its tremendous resources, Iraqis still face hours-long blackouts due to the underdeveloped electricity sector. Citizens mostly rely on environmentally polluting private generators.

