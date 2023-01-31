KDP, PUK to meet next Saturday: KDP spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) spokesperson Mahmud Mohammed, announced in a press conference on Tuesday that KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet next Saturday.

He also said that the next KDP-PUK meeting will be held in Erbil.

The top delegations of the two parties met last Saturday in the city of Sulaimani to discuss and exchange views on issues related to the political situation in the Kurdistan Region.

