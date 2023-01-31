KRG builds the largest fish production project in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet will build the largest fish production project in the Dohuk province, according to a statement from the KRG.

Sixty-five percent of the project has already been completed and it is expected to “make 21 million Rohu fishes and 1,200 tonnes of canned fish in one year,” the statement added.

“This project is strategic and part of the government’s mission to develop agricultural products in Kurdistan. Ten million dollars has been invested in the project, creating 500 direct and indirect jobs,” Shokri Omar, the manager of the fish production project, said.

A fish incubator, lab, earthen pond, and a fish cage are part of this 57.25-hectare project, according to the statement.

“The aim of the project is to maintain local needs and export fish to Iraq and Gulf countries,” the statement concluded.