PM Barzani commemorates 19th anniversary of Erbil Bombings

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Erbil bombings, which claimed more than 100 lives.

PM Barzani was joined by relatives of the twin attacks’ victims, senior Kurdish officials as well as members of the diplomatic community based in the Kurdistan Region.

Escorted by two Guards of Honour, Barzani laid a wreath at the memorial in Sami AbdulRahman Park, named after the senior official killed in the attack.

"It is a reminder that hate must never prevail and unity is the way forward," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted following the event.

Targeting the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Erbil, two suicide bombers detonated themselves at an event observing Eid Al-Adha – the Islamic Holiday of Sacrifice – resulting in the death of more than 100 people, including senior party and government officials.

Another 247 people were wounded in the attacks.

Sami Abdul-Rahman, then deputy premier of the KDP-led government in Erbil and Duhok was killed at the scene. Other senior PUK officials were also killed or wounded in the attacks.

“No group has claimed responsibility,” the US Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) Dan Senor told CNN at the time, however, we suspect that Al-Qaeda or its affiliated groups have carried out the terrorist attack.

The bombings are considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of the Kurdistan Region.