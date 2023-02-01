Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ‘used’ to jeopardize Erbil-Baghdad agreements, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masorur Barzani at today’s weekly Council of Ministers meeting said the Federal Supreme Court is being used to jeopardize agreements between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues, according to a statement from the government.

Expressing the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to resolve issues with Baghdad within the framework of the constitution, Barzani said his government had done its part and was waiting on Baghdad to honor its commitments, the press release noted.

Unfortunately, “the Federal Supreme Court is being used to jeopardize the deals struck with the [Iraqi] federal government to resolve issues,” the premier said.

The premier expressed his hope that the country’s 2023 budget bill will be approved by the parliament in a timely manner and that the Region’s financial entitlements to the Kurdistan Region will be fulfilled.

Barzani’s remarks come as the top court has recently ruled against releasing the partial payments of the Region’s financial entitlements for the last two months of 2022.

The KRG has refused to abide by the ruling, asking Baghdad to respect its commitments to the Kurdish region.

Kurdish officials have been critical of the court’s decisions since last year, when the FSC ruled against the Region’s oil and gas law, saying it contradicts the Iraqi constitution.

The Region’s leaders have argued that the Federal Court has not been formed according to the constitution, therefore, its decisions should not be considered constitutional.