German envoy commends KRG for its efforts to keep “Kurdistan a safe space for everyone”

“I’m very happy to see that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is a safe place for people of all religions,” Streicher said.
Klaus Streicher, the German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, speaking to Kurdistan 24, Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Klaus Streicher, the German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday spoke to Kurdistan 24 during the inauguration of the Diraluk-Amedi water project.

The German Consul described the Diraluk-Amedi water project as “crucially important for providing drinking water for the residents of the Amedi district.”

“I’m very proud that Germany, UNICEF and the Kurdish Regional government joined forces to facilitate this project, as Iraq faces dire consequences of climate change,” he concluded.

