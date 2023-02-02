Agriculture

UK congratulates KRG, PM Barzani for successful export of pomegranates

As part of a pilot project, the government began exporting local produce to the Gulf markets aimed at diversifying its hydrocarbons-reliant economy.
British Consul General to Kurdistan Region Rosy Cave is pictured during an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24 in Erbil, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom congratulates the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for the success they had earned in exporting the first batch of Kurdish pomegranates into the Gulf market, the country’s new envoy has recently told Kurdistan 24.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24 that is set to be aired next week, UK Consul General Rosy Cave, in her first appearance on Kurdish media, shed light on numerous subjects concerning Erbil-London bilateral relations, Britain’s support for the KRG reform program as well as security, education and economic cooperations.

“I would like to congratulate the KRG and Prime Minister [Masrour Barzani] himself for their success in exporting those pomegranates to the Gulf,” Cave told Kurdistan 24’s Hakim Farhad in the interview.

As part of a pilot project, the government began exporting local produce to the Gulf markets aimed at diversifying its hydrocarbons-reliant economy as well as finding new markets for local farmers.

At least four Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, have put the famed Kurdish pomegranates on the shelves of their market chains.

The government has undertaken media campaigns to promote locally-grown produces, including apples, grapes, and honey. 

